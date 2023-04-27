After "marrying" on MAFS these two didn't last long. Channel Nine

Speaking with So Dramatic! podcast host Megan Pustetto, an unidentified family member close to the couple revealed that Shannon wanted to leave MAFS because he discovered that Jamea was pregnant during filming.

“Shannon left the show not only because he was still in love with his ex but because he also found out she was pregnant with his child,” they said.

“That’s why he leaves [left] the show because Jamea calls him and tells him she’s pregnant.”

The news allegedly left the reality star “distraught.”

The source also revealed that MAFS producers caught Shannon having s** at the Skye Suites in Sydney where the show was being filmed.

“They were on and off right up until he left for filming,” the insider explained. And apparently, based on this information, on and off DURING filming as well.

Shannon and Jamea have been "on and off" for roughly seven years. Channel Nine/Instagram

Prior to leaving the experiment, MAFS expert John Aitken blasted Shannon and fellow groom Harrison Boon for behaving "unacceptably.”

“You two guys applied for an experiment over 10,000 people put their hands up for. And a week after coming in you were hanging out with an ex.”

“That is unacceptable. If you told us that our answer would have been you are not coming on. We are only looking for single people looking for love.

“It’s selfish and disrespectful behaviour. You’re saying you want to fall in love and yet you are not 100 percent committed to it,” he added.

Jamea herself has not publicly confirmed her pregnancy, has made her Facebook profile private, and has limited comments on her public Instagram account. Shannon is also yet to make an official comment.

