Once they arrived at the beach, even the sunshine and clear water couldn’t clear Steve’s grey cloud mood. Nine

‘No, that just makes me look stupid,’ Steve told Mishel when she suggested they do some kayaking in shallow water.

‘Steve is really scared. It’s a true phobia of his,’ Mishel said, defending her reluctant ‘husband.’

‘You got to understand I tipped over in a boat with my brother and nearly drowned. I nearly f**king drowned. And now you’re asking me to get in a boat and maybe do it again,’ he said, the old romantic.

‘It’s a kayak,’ quipped Mishel.

‘I’m here at the beach to support you. And now you’re asking me to do something that I’m afraid of.

‘I’ll do it for you. I’m shitting myself to be quite honest.’

They began kayaking.

‘You’re enjoying this, aren’t you? Mishel asked Steve, once his running commentary and questions had died down.

‘I actually am,’ said Steve.

‘You need to turn around. You need to turn around ‘cause we’re going to hit a boat,’ joked Mishel.

Steve ended up enjoying himself, and Mishel was proud of him.

‘Thanks, Mishel. Gimme a kiss,’ said Steve.