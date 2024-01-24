Lauren and Wade announced the happy news in January 2024. Instagram

"Amazing news, congratulations guys❤️😍so exciting x," one wrote

"I’m so happy for you guys! You’ll make the best mum, Loz. xx," wrote another, while a third added: " The universe has given you everything you deserve and been waiting for ✨ congratulations girl ❤️."

Instagram

Lauren first announced her engagement to Wade in June 2023, after two years together.

"Today my best friend got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. It was the easiest yes!" she wrote.

"I can’t wait to grow old with you."

Friends, family and fans again took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple on their exciting new step in their relationship.

"So happy for your darling!!!!" MAFS alumni Tash Herz commented.

While former groom Sam Carraro wrote: "Congrats Lauren!!"

Lauren has been very open about her relationship with Wade and has shared that she truly feels he is 'the one'.

In May 2023, Lauren wrote in an Instagram post, "I may not have found love on @mafs but I always knew that the universe would align me with the right person once I healed and learned to love myself again ❤️."