Meet Baby Dally

“I probably took every drug you could take during labour,” Cyrell jokes. “I ended up getting cut as well, and because I genuinely couldn’t push anymore, he also had to get suctioned out.”

Their son arrived two weeks earlier than expected, with Cyrell’s water breaking as she and Eden sat down for a takeaway dinner on a Saturday night.

Cyrell is absolutely glowing.

Cyrell was rushed to hospital before being induced, launching her into a painful four-hour labour. Eden, 27, was

in the room as the pair welcomed their first child into the world – and thankfully he was perfectly healthy.



“He’s so cute, I’m already obsessed with him,” Cyrell gushes. “He doesn’t cry loudly, he’s a quiet boy. He didn’t get a loud mouth like his mum!”



Eden adds: “It’s so surreal, I’m just looking at him knowing that we created this little baby.”

Eden is brimming with joy.

After a night in hospital with her baby, Cyrell headed home and introduced him to her family and friends. It’s a life-changing adjustment to suddenly be responsible for a tiny person, however Eden and Cyrell say it’s the best thing to ever happen to them both.



But the trauma of such a painful labour and delivery has changed Cyrell’s mind of giving her newborn a brother or sister.



“Not after going through four hours of that pain … I’ll definitely never be going through that again. It was so bad,” Cyrell admits.

Isn't he darling?

When their little bundle of joy finally arrived – albeit quite early – Cyrell and Eden struggled with what to name him. But there was one thing they could agree on: he looks like a perfect blend of both his mum and dad.



“When he arrived, the midwife said he looked like his mum,” Cyrell says. “But then another nurse came in and said he looked so much like his daddy. So he’s got a bit of both of us.”



Their son’s birth comes only two months after Cyrell and Eden confirmed they were back together after a brief but public separation. Nasty rumours and accusations their relationship and break-up was a publicity stunt started to fly.

But the pair both admit they needed time apart to realise what was truly important – their new son.

Cyrell and Eden welcomed their baby boy into the world on February 9.

“We realised that was more important and we wanted to try to make things work. We just decided to do that for one another,” Cyrell says.



Cyrell also admits she and Eden needed to change some of their habits.



“The break-up was very simple. It was about certain changes I’d like to see within Eden, and Eden wanted some changes with me. When we realised that was more important than us being apart, and trying to make things work, we just decided to do that for one another,” Cyrell says.



“We just needed that time apart to miss each other and then get back together.”

The reality TV couple are over the moon with the birth of their healthy baby boy.

Eden agrees – but says he never stressed about the idea of being a single dad when the TV power couple went their separate ways.



“In every relationship, people always break up and make up,” he says.



“Cyrell and I have always been close, and we didn’t have a nasty break-up. We just took a little break. And then we got back together. It wasn’t nasty at all. We’ve always been friends.



“If it wasn’t going to work out, it was never going to mean I wouldn’t see the baby. We were just going to co-parent – there’d have been days I’d have my baby and days Cyrell would.”

New mum Cyrell is glowing with happiness over her new son.

The nasty comments continued to rain down on the couple while they navigated their break-up. But Eden says he isn’t worried by the trolling, especially now he has a son to focus on.



“[The trolling] doesn’t bother me anymore. I just laugh things off now … when I know the truth, that’s all that matters,” he says.



“People can make up their own things and talk about us. I just accept it now and don’t bite into it. I just get on with life.”

“You have to see Eden with him,” Cyrell gushes.

When asked if marriage is on the cards soon, Cyrell says her first failed ‘marriage’ has made her hesitant about tying the knot again.

“My last marriage was a bit crazy so I’m not really thinking about marriage,” she laughs.



Cyrell also adds her two cents about the 2020 season of MAFS.



“It’s just becoming a bit of a joke,” she says.

“They just get another batch of people that just go and repeat the exact same mistakes.”

Cyrell posed nude just days before giving birth to her son. Jaydon Cabe from Luxe Portraits & JCA Models

But after welcoming her son into the world, it’s given Cyrell some much-needed perspective.



“We’re just focusing on being great parents and being a good couple together,” she says.



“You have to see Eden with him … it’s so cute.”