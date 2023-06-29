"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you [as] soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna was expected to start the Celebration tour - which is her 12th tour overall but her first ever greatest hits tour, held in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her 1983 breakout single Holiday - on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.

From there, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop would've gone on to perform 83 more times all over the world as a part of the Celebration tour, ending in London on December 6.

When the tour was first announced in January of this year, Madonna - the icon behind numerous hits such as Vogue, Like A Virgin, Material Girl, Like a Prayer, Crazy For You, Express Yourself, Hung Up, and 4 Minutes - told fans, "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."