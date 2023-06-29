The Material Girl singer is currently in the intensive care unit.
Bec Milligan
Madonna is currently in hospital after contracting a "serious bacterial infection."
The singer-songwriter's long-time manager Guy Oseary confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote:
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several-day stay in the ICU [intensive care unit]."
"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you [as] soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."
Madonna was expected to start the Celebration tour - which is her 12th tour overall but her first ever greatest hits tour, held in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her 1983 breakout single Holiday - on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada.
From there, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop would've gone on to perform 83 more times all over the world as a part of the Celebration tour, ending in London on December 6.
When the tour was first announced in January of this year, Madonna - the icon behind numerous hits such as Vogue, Like A Virgin, Material Girl, Like a Prayer, Crazy For You, Express Yourself, Hung Up, and 4 Minutes - told fans, "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."
Madonna is said to be recovering with daughter Lourdes by her side.
Madonna's last tour was the Madame X Tour, for which she performed 75 shows worldwide between September 2019 and March 2020.
However, some scheduled shows for the Madame X Tour were cancelled due to Madonna sustaining knee and hip injuries at the time.