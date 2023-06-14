McDonalds Australia

“Our collaboration with Pyjama King Peter Alexander is back with a bang and tastier than ever before,” Senior Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia Liz Whitbread shared excitedly.

“We can’t wait to see Aussies come together to don their Macca’s and Peter Alexander pyjamas - because nothing quite goes together like a feel good winter night in and Macca’s. But be quick, these are sure to sell out fast than you can say ‘would you like fries with that?’”

Peter Alexander himself described the pyjama collection as “fun and bold.”

“Who doesn’t love a night in PJs with burgers in bed?,” he said.

“My latest collab with McDonald’s features all new prints & styles that are fun and bold with our favourite Macca’s characters and retro ‘70s vibes. So, kick back, relax and order in with a side of your very own Peter Alexander pyjamas.”

The collaboration extends to 37 pieces, with clothing to fit the whole family.

The Macca’s x Peter Alexander sleepwear collection is available exclusively at Peter Alexander stores and online from Wednesday 14 June while stocks last.

