McDonald’s is adding caramelised onions, softer buns and melted cheese to its Big Macs and Cheeseburgers. More Big Mac sauce will be added to the Big Mac burger too. McDonald's

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavourful than ever.”

It’s likely that these changes to the Big Mac and Cheeseburger will also be made in Australia if it proves successful in the US.

Earlier this year, Macca’s added the Hokey Pokey Thickshake to the Australian menu simply because of its popularity at overseas stores.

WATCH: How to make a hot apple pie just like McDonald’s

Of course, there are some discrepancies between the US and Australian McDonald’s menus - for instance, only Aussie McDonald’s have the Chicken and Cheese burger on the menu and only US McDonald’s offer iced tea as a drink option - so who knows?

Perhaps these changes won’t be made Down Under… Only time will tell.