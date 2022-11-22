Due to popular demand, Mcdonald's Australia is brining back the El Maco burger this summer! McDonald's

“At Macca’s, we believe great combinations make summer special and we have a few more surprises in store, so stay tuned,” Tim continued.

At this stage, we don’t know the exact date the El Maco (or the Cadbury Caramilk Hokey Pokey McFlurry) will be available at Australian McDonald’s restaurants; but we’ll let you know as soon as it's announced!

We also don’t know how long the El Maco burger will be available for; it will most likely only be available for a limited time but here’s hoping it’s added to the McDonald’s menu permanently…

What is McDonald’s new burger called?

While it’s not exactly new, the latest limited edition burger to be added to McDonald’s menu is called the El Maco burger.

What is an El Maco burger?

The El Maco is a Mexican-inspired burger that was an absolute fan favourite when it was on McDonald’s menu back in 2012. McDonald’s last offered the burger for an extremely limited time in 2019.

What’s in the El Maco burger?

The El Maco burger has cheese, lettuce, tomato, chunky salsa and sour cream on it; and you can choose whether you want a beef or chicken patty on the burger.