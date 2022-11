The hugely popular promo gives customers the opportunity to save majorly on their favourite Maccas burgers, fries, and sides with a different deal released each day for the rest of the month.

Macca’s is returning with a stack of heavily discounted menu items this November as part of its annual 30 Days, 30 Deals promotion, available exclusively through the MyMacca’s app .

The offers, which are scattered throughout the month, include 20 percent off orders, $2 Big Macs, $1 Cheeseburgers, $2 McFlurrys, $2 Double Cheeseburgers, and $1 Large Fries in what is a major win for bargain and fast food lovers alike.

Other deals include a Small Big Mac Meal and Cheeseburger for $5.90 and a Small Cheeseburger Meal and 6 McNuggets for $6.50.

“Value means more at Macca’s which is why we’re excited to bring 30 Days 30 Deals back," Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager, McDonald’s Australia, said in a statement announcing the big comeback.”

"With big savings across your Macca’s favourites, it’s time to treat yourself, your family, your friends, or your workmates to a Macca’s moment.”