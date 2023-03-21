McDonald’s Australia is launching a Maltesers McFlurry for a limited time. McDonald's

Senior Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia, Liz Whitbread, said of the new McFlurry flavour:

“We know how much love there is for our McFlurry collaborations, so we are very excited to launch the Maltesers McFlurry and bring together our iconic soft serve with light and delicious Maltesers.”

“If you’re looking for an afternoon snack or dessert after dinner, the Maltesers McFlurry will satisfy those cravings every time,” Liz continued.

The new Maltesers McFlurry will be available in all Macca’s restaurants nationwide as well as via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery, from March 22, 2023.

However, you’d better try the new McFlurry sooner rather than later as it’s not a permanent addition to the McDonald’s menu. That’s right; sadly, the Maltesers McFlurry will only be available in Australia for a limited time.