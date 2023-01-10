The Maccas 2023 summer menu includes two new burgers, Potato Scallops and a Hokey Pokey Thickshake. McDonald's

The Hokey Pokey Thickshake, which is extremely popular overseas but has never before been available at Aussie McDonald’s, is a creamy and delicious milkshake made with Hokey Pokey flavoured syrup.

These new items will be available for a limited time starting January 11 at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide and through McDelivery.

Tim Kenward, Marketing Director at McDonald’s Australia, said of the new menu additions, “Macca’s is giving you another reason to get together this summer, with a menu that's as good on a road trip with mates as it is at the beach or in the backyard on a summer's day. We’ve got the latest spins on your burger favourites, topped off with the debut of Potato Scallops with Chicken Salt and Hokey Pokey Thickshake.”

In addition to these new menu items, the McFlurry with Cadbury Caramilk Hokey Pokey will continue to be available due to popular demand. This sweet treat combines soft serve with flakes of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate, golden Hokey Pokey pieces and Caramilk sauce.

“Whatever your plans are, we’ve got you covered, because nothing quite goes together like the great Aussie summer and Macca’s,” said Kenward.