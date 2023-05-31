Fans will surely go wild to hear that the legendary McFeast burger is making its triumphant return to McDonald's stores across the country.
Featuring a 100 percent Aussie beef patty, tomato, lettuce, cheese, onions, and pickles, topped with three delicious sauces - mustard, ketchup, and the signature McChicken sauce - and served on a sesame seed bun, it's no wonder why the McFeast became a fan favourite at the fast food giant.
WATCH NOW: The McFeast burger returns to McDonalds. Article continues after video.
The McFeast was a staple on the McDonald's Australia menu until the late 1990s before being brought back briefly in 2021.
Following its removal from the menu two years ago, diners were left devastated, many taking to social media to share in their disappointment.
"It's the only burger I really like from McDonald's," one wrote with another adding: "RIP McFeast...Now Maccas has no good burgers."
The McFeast burger is back for a limited time only
McDonald's Australia
Sharing the happy news, National Marketing Manager for McDonald's Australia Tobi Fukushima said that the McFeast had returned thanks to the fans of the burger.
"You asked - a lot - and so we've listened. The McFeast is back!"
"Combining high-quality ingredients with iconic flavour combinations, the McFeast is one of our tastiest burgers of all time."
McDonald's Australia
McDonald's Australia
Unfortunately, the burgers return to the menu is only for a limited time.
"It's not here for long, so head to your local Macca's or the McMacca's app to avoid missing out."
A special edition McFeast Lunch Deal which includes a small fries and a small soft drink is also now available at the cheap price of only $5.95.