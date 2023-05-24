The Cheese and Bacon McSpicy is - you guessed it - the same as the McSpicy burger but with rasher bacon and Australian Jack cheese added.
“The days are getting colder, and what better way to warm up than from the inside out with a little heat from Macca’s signature, succulent McSpicy range,” Lancy Huynh, Group Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia, said.
WATCH: Bizarre new McDonald's ad
“Made with 100% Aussie RSPCA Approved chicken in a crispy, mouth-wateringly spicy coating, the McSpicy range features bold, unique flavour experiences with a delicious kick that will be sure to spice up your life.”
Available nationwide, in McDonald’s restaurants as well as via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery, spice lovers better hurry as the McSpicy range will only be available for a limited time only.