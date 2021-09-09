Lincoln revealed starring in a biopic as the late Croc Hunter Steve Irwin would be his ultimate acting gig. Instagram

According to movie insiders, a planned feature-length dramatised film about the Wildlife Warrior's life is doing the rounds, with the likes of Chris Hemsworth or Russell Crowe rumoured to potentially play Steve.

However Lincoln's pipe dream could come true, with reports Terri Irwin has thrown his name into the mix to play her late husband.

"He's a hero of mine, and millions everywhere, so I've got my fingers constantly crossed," he said.

"I've heard stuff in the news about it but nothing since, so as far as a film being in the works I have no clue."

In an Instagram Q&A, Lincoln shared with his 138,000 followers that it was always his goal to get into acting from a young age.

"I got my first agent at 13 and did heaps of weekend acting classes and workshops with casting directors whenever I could," he explained.

"Took years of auditions and knock-backs before getting my first gig. It's definitely a hard industry to crack but it's all about persistence. If you love and are passionate about something, nothing will stop you."

Lincoln has many projects in the pipeline, including horror movie The Possessed which comes out later this year.

"I'm super stoked to have worked a lot this last 18 months. I had a role in the action film Blacksite which comes out next year," he said.

Lincoln revealed he's in the process of shooting a mystery TV show, and is waiting to see if he landed a role on a film which will shoot in a few months' time.

The Tomorrow, When the War Began star also gave sage advice to young hopeful actors wanting to break into the industry.

"If you have a passion for acting then search around for a reputable acting class and give it a go," he said.

"Never forget you're telling a story for the audience when you're performing and you've got to believe it yourself.

"Don't try to 'act' it - become the character. Dedicate yourself physically, mentally and emotionally."

Last month Lincoln shared his disappointment over losing an acting role due to COVID-19 border closures.

The House Husbands star was set to fly to the Northern Territory to star in a show on NITV - Australia's Indigenous network.

Lincoln rose to fame playing Geoff Campbell on Home and Away. Seven

But due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Lincoln's hometown of Brisbane at the time, he was unable to make it to the Top End to begin shooting.

"Yesterday I was meant to fly here to shoot on a beautiful Northern Territory tv show with @nitv_au and @screenaustralia for 6 weeks but with borders locked down they're now had to recast," he wrote, alongside a photo of rural Katherine.

"Obviously gutted but everyone is affected in one way or another and we'll all get through this together so let's make sure to all do the right thing & most importantly look out for each other. Stay safe legends!"