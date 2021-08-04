The former Home and Away actor was set to fly to the Northern Territory to star in a show on NITV - Australia's indigenous network. Instagram

But due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Lincoln's hometown of Brisbane, the 33-year-old was unable to make it to the Top End to begin shooting.

The House Husbands star took to Instagram to share his disappointment over losing the exciting gig.

"Hope everyone in lockdown is doing ok. Yesterday I was meant to fly here to shoot on a beautiful Northern Territory tv show with @nitv_au and @screenaustralia for 6 weeks but with borders locked down they're now had to recast," he wrote, alongside a photo of rural Katherine - three hours south of Darwin.

"Obviously gutted but everyone is affected in one way or another and we'll all get through this together so let's make sure to all do the right thing & most importantly look out for each other. Stay safe legends!"

Anyone from NSW or locked down areas of Brisbane and southeast Queensland has been banned from entering NT unless they undergo 14 days of mandatory quarantine at Howard Springs.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the NITV project, Lincoln isn't short on acting work.

Lincoln, who played Geoff Campbell from 2007 to 2010, earlier this year scored a role on new movie Black Site which is headed up by Australian action star Jai Courtney.

The thriller also stars Michelle Monaghan, Jason Clarke, Pallavi Sharda, Phoenix Raei and Fayssal Bazzi.

Late last year the 33-year-old shot the upcoming Aussie horror film The Possessed, which also stars John Jarratt and The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent.

Lincoln has been candid in the past about the tough reality of the acting industry, especially when it comes to cracking Hollywood.

“The industry is based on rejections. So, you've just got to take it for what it is. The best thing you can do is just be prepared and you get there and you just give it your all,” he told Daily Mail in 2018.

Despite his successes, Lincoln added: “It can get you down. It's your dream. You put your heart and soul into it. But it is one of those things where [rejection makes you] doubt yourself.”