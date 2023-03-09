The royal family did not attend Lilibet's christening. Alexi Lubomirski

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Reverend John Taylor," a spokesperson for the couple said.

The use of the word 'Princess' is the first time the couple have confirmed the expected title of their daughter.

When the Queen died it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie and Lilibet, became a prince and princess – but as King Charles III has the right to change that, it wasn't confirmed if his two grandchildren held the title.

Adding to the confusion was that both of the children are still listed without titles on the official royal website, where they're named in the line of succession as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Now, Buckingham Palace have confirmed that it will update its website's line of succession list.

Meghan said in an interview two years ago that the British royal family at the time refused to make her son Archie a prince.

