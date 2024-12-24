The holy grail product that’s helping women through menopause

When former Australian midwife, Jules Van de Gevel, hit midlife, she thought her fit and healthy lifestyle meant that she would breeze through menopause.

Instead, it “hit her like a ton of bricks.”

From declining energy levels and weight gain to suddenly being at risk of rising cholesterol, borderline prediabetes, and diminishing hormone levels, Jules was blindsided.

Jules wants to help Aussie women everywhere combat the symptoms of menopause. (Credit: Pure Goddess)

But instead of ‘waiting for it to pass’ as many women do, Jules turned her remaining energy towards finding a natural solution.

And so, after two years of research, Pure Goddess was born. All of Jules’ hard work resulted in the Metabolism & Energy Superblend, a supplement that was designed for women going through perimenopause and menopause that would help support their bodies as they aged.

And it quickly proved to be a two-time sell-out success, helping thousands of women navigate the challenges of midlife and menopause.

The Metabolism and Energy Superblend is backed by science. (Credit: Pure Goddess)

How does the Metabolism and Energy Superblend work?

During Jules’ two-year research stint, she discovered that as women age, the body’s ability to regulate blood glucose levels diminishes, leading to the common menopausal symptoms we know and dread, such as energy dips, food cravings, mood swings, and sleep disturbances.

To combat this, the Pure Goddess Metabolism & Energy Superblend is crafted from 11 natural ingredients and is designed to help women feel comfortable in their bodies and take charge of their health. Its star ingredient is Glucomannan, a natural, water-soluble dietary fibre that’s extracted from the roots of the konjac plant. In fact, it’s the same ingredient that goes into Slendier Rice, a popular carb alternative to white rice.

Glucomannan is a science-backed ingredient that is believed to promote weight loss by keeping you sated for longer, reducing calorie intake, lowering cholesterol, and regulating blood sugar levels by slowing carbohydrate absorption.

Other natural ingredients included are cinnamon cassia, hibiscus, and green tea extract that can aid with lowering blood pressure, reducing cholesterol, and boosting fat metabolism. The Metabolism & Energy Superblend also contains B1 for energy metabolism and nervous system health; B2 for antioxidant protection; and B12 which can assist with healthy nerve function, cognitive health, and the production and maintenance of red blood cells.

Simply dissolve, stir, and sip….it’s that easy! (Credit: Pure Goddess)

Available as an oral powder, all you have to do is dissolve one sachet with 300 to 600mls of water or juice, stir well, and enjoy. Each one comes in a refreshing wild berry flavour – perfect for sipping on during the hot summer ahead.

To stock up on your new menopause aid, shop a 30-sachet box here for $74.99.

Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

Please note: The information provided here is not intended as medical advice. It is advisable to consult with your doctor or healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or wellness routine.

