Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English.

The future king graduated with a Scottish Master of Arts degree in Geography, while Kate earned a degree in Art History.

Back in 2020, Louise's proud mum Countess, Sophie of Wessex spoke about her daughter's education.

"She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever," she told The Sunday Times.

Kate and William famously met at the university.

Sophie, along with her husband Prince Edward, also parent's 14-year-old James, Viscount Severn.

She and the earl have raised their kids with the mentality that they are "very likely to have to work for a living".

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles," Sophie said. "They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

In a different interview with BBC Radio 5, Sophie emphasised that whatever Louise wants to with her life, she hopes she can be "as private as she wants to be".

"I would hope that she can go on with her studies, which I think she probably will want to do, and I hope that she and her friends will protect her from anything that somebody might want to do.

"But I have to let her live her life. It's not mine to live. I can only equip her the best that I can, and then she has to make her own choices."

