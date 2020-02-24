RELATED: Seven Fashion And Music Icons Who Shaped The 1990s

The Story Behind The Iconic Eyewear

The late Nirvana singer and guitarist wasn’t the first to don the oversized sunglasses. Audrey Hepburn was photographed with a similar pair, but the accessory didn’t make as much impact as the Oliver Goldsmith sunglasses she wore in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Cobain wore the frames, together with a leopard-print coat and a flying hat, during a photoshoot with Jesse Frohman in 1993. The photographs became some of the rock icon’s most memorable images not just because they reflected his devil-may-care attitude, but also because they were from the singer’s last photoshoot before he died.

Years later, Frohman admitted to Rolling Stone that Cobain wouldn’t take off the glasses during the entire duration of the shoot. The singer arrived three hours later than scheduled, then proceeded to puke in a bucket. The accessory was likely there to hide the effects of his drug use.

Cobain wore a similar red pair during the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards, but nothing’s as iconic as his white goggles.

Getty

Clout Goggles: From Grunge To Rap

As a nod to Cobain’s grunge style, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Acne Studios and Supreme each released a version of the glasses. The accessory was snatched up by some of today’s up-and-coming group of rappers, like Lip Yachty and Denzel Curry. The influential circle is the reason clout goggles were 2017’s accessory of the summer.

Officially, the oval rims were known as Series 6558 glasses, made by luxury eyewear company Christian Roth. But in a 2017 video clip, rapper Denzel Curry declared, “These aren’t glasses, baby – these are clout goggles!” and the name stuck.

“Clout” refers to one’s social influence, and it seems Curry implied that appearing in public with the eyewear “uplifts one’s status and swag.” That’s because while the accessory was originally made for women, a man donning the pair reflected a “confident and countercultural attitude.”

That’s not the only moniker given to the white sunglasses. They’re also known as alien sunglasses, indicating that to wear them means “you’re not afraid to stand out from the crowd.”

In 2017, Christian Roth reissued the sunnies under the name Archive 1993. They released it along with some of their versions of the most famous frames in the ‘80s and ‘90s, like Andy Warhol’s 1986 lens.

As Seen On Today’s Artists

Kurt Cobain’s sunglasses aren’t a thing of the past. Its enduring popularity, especially among hip-hop and rap artists, shows that the rockstar’s influence still reaches far and wide. Here’s the accessory, as worn by some of today’s notable music icons.

5. Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty’s often photographed wearing the iconic rims. With his bright red dreadlocks, you can tell that the rapper isn’t one to blend in with the crowd. What better way to create a signature look than donning one of the most recognisable accessories in music history?

4. Wiz Khalifa

Here’s Wiz Khalifa making the vintage spectacles part of his unique style. Writing about the choice of accessory, Vogue’s Marjon Carlos remarks, “Wiz lets the modish, outré styles emphasise the far-out feel of his glow-in-the-dark, paint-splattered ‘kitchen’ and give new meaning to the term high fashion.”

3. Harry Styles

Harry Styles sent a nod to Kurt Cobain by wearing clout goggles shortly before releasing his solo album. The former One Direction singer paired the glasses with his classic white tee.

2. Takeoff of Migos

Three-piece hip-hop group Migos appeared at the 2017 Met Gala wearing Versace. Takeoff topped off the dapper look by wearing clout goggles.

1. Pharell Williams

American singer and songwriter Pharell Williams wowed the crowds in his 2017 Coachella performance wearing a yellow Adidas sweater and the iconic white sunnies.

Get The Poster Boy Of Grunge’s Look

Finding authentic Christian Roth clout goggles isn’t easy, especially if you’re looking for the white version. Saying it’s sold out everywhere is an understatement. But you can have it shipped from abroad if you’re willing to shell out the right amount. Pret A Voir UK has it in stock at the moment – grab it while it’s available.

Price: $AUD300

Other Colours

It’s easy to find a Christian Roth Archive 1993 original if you’re fine with wearing other colours. The black version is still available on the brand’s official website, retailing for $USD300 (or $AUD440).

Other Options

As the law of supply-and-demand dictates, the sunglasses’ popularity jacked up the price. Acne Studios sells them for $AUD440, but cheaper clones are also available. Urban Outfitters released its own version, though it’s now sold out everywhere.

If you’re fine wearing something other than the original, you can steal the look at a lower price. Get the iconic sunnies at these stores:

What Else Can You Wear?

Now that we’re on the topic of Kurt Cobain’s style, why stop at his alien shades? People have been trying to steal his look for decades. The sweater he wore during a particularly memorable episode of MTV Unplugged sold for $USD334,000 (or $AUD489,872).

Ripped jeans, Converse sneakers and flannel shirts were also part of his signature style, and subsequently, the look of the ‘90s. Don’t be afraid to don the look and bring back your ‘90s spunk.

Want something instantly recognisable? You can get a knockoff version of the sweater he wore for the “Smells Like Teen Spirit’ video on Amazon.

Dressing Like A Style Rebel

Kurt Cobain’s sunglasses became iconic because it was a symbol of his rebellious attitude. And if the trend’s resurgence taught us anything, it’s that being unafraid to swim against the tide is very much welcome today. In the grunge icon’s very own words, “come as you are.”

RELATED: Gone Too Soon: 10 Celebrities Who Died Young