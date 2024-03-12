Kmart is known for having a wide range of products at the lowest prices, and of course, air fryers are a part of that.

Kmart's air fryers are a highly searched product and for a good reason! Air fryers are all the craze right now, and it has remained that way for years, however, the popular kitchen appliance can often be quite pricey.

Are air fryers from Kmart any good?

Based on the reviews and ratings on the Kmart website, it is safe to say that shoppers LOVE Kmart air fryers! Their lowest-rated air fryer has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars... that speaks for itself. Their more popular air fryers have hundreds of reviews and all hold a rating of 4.8 to 4.9 stars.

What can I cook in my Kmart air fryer?

Air fryers are a very versatile household appliance. You can bake a cake, poach an egg, cook up some chicken, make sausage rolls, cook a quiche, or even roast a whole chicken depending on the size of your air fryer.

What five foods should you not put in an air fryer?

Many recommend staying away from cooking foods in the air fryer that have wet batters, are cheesy, and foods that are saucy... that being said, with the growing popularity of air fryers many brands now sell silicon inputs for your air fryer. Apart from this, other foods that you should not put in an air fryer include popcorn, broccoli, and rice. These items won't cook properly and are recommended to be cooked as they usually are such as in a microwave or rice cooker.

