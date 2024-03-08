The best small dishwasher options in Australia

Devanti Benchtop Dishwasher

$385.95 at Amazon

There’s nothing more convenient than a conventional dishwasher. This benchtop washer is easy to install and saves space, with quiet-operation and a simple LED screen. Featuring eight place settings and six cleaning programs, your kitchenware will sparkle in no time. And with a stainless steel finish and interior, this cleaning companion won’t be an eyesore while it gets the job done.

Key features:

3.5 star rating.

8 place settings.

Push button functions.

LED display.

6 cleaning programs.

Delay start function.

Removable cutlery basket.

Removable spray arm for easy cleaning.

Available at:

Bosch Series 2 Freestanding Dishwasher

$800 at Appliances Online

If you’re after something a touch bigger, this 13-place freestanding dishwasher may be the ticket. With five spray levels for maximum water contact, and two foldable cup shelves in the upper basket, ensure your favourite kitchenware is expertly and safely washed each cycle. You can also control the washer via an app with Wi-Fi connectivity. Plus, the washer comes fit with a LoadSensor to ensure the precise amount of water and electricity is used based on the load size.

Key features:

5 spray levels.

Wi-Fi connectivity.

App controlled.

13-place setting.

Two foldable cup shelves.

LoadSensor.

3.5 star energy rating.

4 star WELS water rating.

5 programs, including a silence mode.

Available at:

Fisher & Paykel Single DishDrawer Dishwasher

$1,699 at Appliances Online

With a seven place setting capacity, this dish drawer cleans a large amount of kitchenware in one hit. You also won’t have to worry about higher water costs, as this dishdrawer has a 4.5 star WELS water rating, as well as a 3.5 star energy rating. As a bonus, its sleek stainless steel finish will suit any kitchen.

Key features:

7 place settings.

Fan-assisted drying.

End of cycle alarm.

Child lock, flood protection, and other safety features.

Wi-Fi connectivity.

6 wash programs.

Available at:

Midea Mini Dishwasher

$379 at Big W

Small but deceivingly spacious, this mini benchtop portable dishwasher is powerful and innovative. With no plumbing required, it is ready to use with limited water consumption and a self-cleaning filter system. Including nine pre-set wash programs, including an ECO mode, a convenient bottom drawer, and a LED digital panel, this pocket rocket is perfect for renters.

Key features:

Installation free.

Plumbing free.

Compact.

9 pre-set wash programs.

Bottom drawer.

LED digital panel.

Self-cleaning filter system.

Available at:

Kleenmaid Freestanding Dishwasher

$879 (usually $1,599) at Myer

In a trendy black stainless steel, this freestanding dishwasher comes equipped with six programs, an LED display, and electronic control. Holding 12 place settings and whisper quiet capabilities, the dishwasher has a self-cleaning filter system, anti overflow protection, and an adjustable top basket.

Key features:

12 place settings.

Hygienic sanitisation option.

Whisper quiet.

Self-cleaning filter system.

Child safety lock.

Delayed start.

Available at:

Is it worth getting a small dishwasher?

Whether or not you should invest in a small dishwasher really depends on your living circumstances. If you’re in a position where you’re renting or have limited space in your kitchen, you may find the convenience of benchtop dishwashers a worthwhile addition to your home. But it’s important to note that the size capacity and drying capabilities of smaller dishwashers will never match that of bigger machines.

Related articles: