Paint your cabinets! Getty

2. Change the hardware

Updating the hardware on your cabinets and drawers is a quick and easy way to modernise your kitchen. You can choose from a variety of finishes, such as brushed nickel, copper, or matte black to give your kitchen a fresh new look.

3. Replace lighting

Lighting will make a real difference in any space, but particularly in the kitchen. Light can be used in several ways to create a statement, with a pendant light above a breakfast bar or island bench. You can also task specific lighting that can be mounted under overhead cupboards to shine light on the area you’re working with. Even in a rental property, temporarily added lighting fixtures can make a big difference.

4. Replace your benchtops

If your countertops are outdated or stained, or you want to increase bench space, consider replacing them with a more modern material, such as quartz, granite or reconstituted stone. You can also opt for a more affordable option, like laminate, which comes in a variety of colours and patterns to match your decor. There are paints for benchtops, but I would probably go with a DIY tile job.

A new splashback can instantly modernise your kitchen. Getty

5. Refresh the splashback

Adding a new splashback can instantly modernise your kitchen. Choose from a variety of materials, including glass tiles, stone, or even peel-and-stick options for an easy and affordable update. The splashback options available now allow even a novice DIY-er the opportunity to inexpensively change the look and feel of a kitchen.

6. Add open shelving

If you have a small kitchen, consider adding open shelving to create more storage space. This will not only give your kitchen a more open and airy feel, but it will also allow you to display your favourite dishes and accessories. It also gives you a real opportunity to express personality on the shelves.

7. Update flooring

There are now so many ways to update or replace your kitchen flooring. Hardwood, laminate and tile are all great options that can add character and durability to your kitchen.