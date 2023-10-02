Kmart Linear Shelf with Hooks, $25 Kmart

IKEA 'Enhet' Storage Combination, $314 Ikea

Make use of vertical space

Create order by installing shelves and cabinets. “Use them to store things like laundry detergents and fabric softeners,” suggest MWC.

“You can also hang hooks on the walls or doors to hang clothes, ironing boards or drying racks, freeing up floor space.”

OMO 3-in-1 Laundry Capsules, 50 pack, $26 OMO

Keep it compact

A simple solution that can have a big impact when working in a tight space is stacking your washer and dryer.

“You can also look for appliances that have built-in storage compartments to maximise every bit of the space,” suggest MWC.

This doesn’t just apply to appliances.

Being savvy with purchases and choosing multitasking products can also make a huge difference.

“Use smaller, compact products such as OMO 3-in-1 laundry capsules rather than bulkier detergents and fabric softeners,” says MWC.

“These handy pre-measured washing machine capsules make every load a little easier – giving you maximum results with minimum effort. Just pop one in the drum and job done!”

Duwee Table Top Ironing Board with Foldable Iron Rest, $71.99 Amazon AU

Choose the right board

A regular standing ironing board can take up precious space.

Give your laundry a functional upgrade and opt for a fold-down or install a wall-mounted board instead.

You’ll be surprised at how much more room you’ll have!

Target Over-Door Caddy, $9 Target

IKEA 'Nereby' Hanging Storage, $12 IKEA

Space savers

A productive laundry space comes down to structure, so it’s worth investing in hanging organisers to hold all your tools and accessories, and avoid the mess of clutter.

“Organisers are a great way to make use of the back of your doors,” says MWC.

“Look for organisers with pockets or hooks to increase storage options.”