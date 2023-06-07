The KitchenAid 7 Cup Food Processor. KitchenAid

Chop, dice, and mince your way through your recipe of choice with this super handy, ultra-easy device.

With three easy-cutting options for the fruit, vegetables, and meat you want to prepare, this professional chopper will make your food prep a breeze.

Featuring stainless steel, this chopper will last you and comes with a bespoke cleaning tool and cleaning grid.

The Progressive Professional Chopper. David Jones

Do you find grating monotonous?

This stainless steel grating bucket from Eva Solo reverses the traditional grater by having the grated food - vegetable, chocolate or cheese - collect in the middle of the bucket.

Our favourite part about this product is that it keeps the mess in one place.

The Eva Solo Grating Bucket. Eva Solo

Purchase, prep, and pack away your groceries in style with this eco-friendly bundle from Seed & Sprout.

Featuring reusable baking paper, organic mesh produce bags, silicone pouches, reusable stretch lids, a silicone muffin cup set, an organic pocket tote shopping bag, and hemp bread bag, you’ll have everything you need to get on top of your grocery shopping, meal planning and food prepping at home.

The Seed & Sprout Eco Warrior Bundle. Seed & Sprout

This handy stick blender comes with all the power you would expect from an ordinary kitchen blender minus the cord.

Concerned about the battery time? Unlike other wireless devices, you may have in your home, this mighty little stick will allow you to blend up to 25 bowls of soup on a full charge!

It does of course also come with a removable blending arm that’s easy to wash and numerous speed triggers allowing you to blend optimally at all times.

The KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender. KitchenAid

If, like us, you find yourself adding garlic to your dishes more often than not, you’ll know the difficulty and tediousness of chopping up cloves of garlic.

But fret no more, those days are gone.

Simply peel away the skin on your garlic clove and down the garlic masher will come. It’s quick, easy and perfect for recipes that don’t rely on minced garlic.

The Eva Solo Garlic Masher. Eva Solo

