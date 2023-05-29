The Swag

Whilst like humans, no fruit or vegetable can live forever, there are a number of innovative solutions that have been designed to combat food waste, extend the life of your fresh produce, and make it more affordable to purchase the good stuff.

One brand that we are particularly loving is The Swag, which sells compostable food and storage produce bags that have been scientifically proven to keep your fresh food alive and well for two weeks longer than the crisper in your fridge.

So how does it work?

The multi-layer fabric allows for any moisture to be pulled through to the outer layers of the bag, allowing for all-important hydration whilst promoting breathing, and reducing any ethylene build-up so fruit and veggies retain their crispness for longer.

For those unaware, ethylene is a hormone found in fresh produce that induces the ripening process.

If you are keen to try these eco-friendly, compostable, and yes, machine-washable produce bags The Swag has a number of sizes available.

The Australian-owned brand also sells a variety of non-fruit and veggie-related bags to keep your other kitchen staples (like bread) in peak condition for longer.

Extend the life of your fresh food today and shop The Swag here.