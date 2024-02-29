The best non-stick cookware in Australia 2024

Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

$239.99 at Calphalon

If you don't like to muck about in the kitchen, this versatile set with measuring marks, straining covers, and pour spouts allows you to cook quickly and efficiently. Made with water-based non-stick and hard-andonized exterior, it is dishwasher safe and performs like new for 40 per cent longer than its predecessor. Oven-safe up to 450 degrees F, you can transfer from stove to oven with peace of mind.

Key features:

Water-based AquaShield technology keeps pans performing like new for 40 per cent longer.

Dishwasher safe.

Includes convenient measuring marks, pour sprouts, and straining covers.

Oven safe up to 450 Degrees Fahrenheit.

Also available at:

$420.87 at Amazon.

T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set

$224.93 at Amazon

Including fry pans, sauce pans, a Dutch oven, griddle, spoon, lade, and spatula, this non-stick set has everything you need for a feast. The pieces are dishwasher safe and easy to clean, as well as safe for all cooking methods except for induction. For even heating, the thermo spot indicator ensures you know when your pan is ready to use, and when your food is ready to eat.

Key features:

Dishwasher safe.

Thermo spot technology: Turns solid red when the pan is properly heated.

Safe for all cooking methods except induction.

Oven safe up to 350 Degrees Fahrenheit.

Also available at:

$217.42 at ebay.

Circulon A1 Series Nonstick Induction 8-Piece Cookware Set

$799.95 at Circulon Australia

It won't scratch... ever. This extreme non-stick set comes from the inventors of hard-anodised cookware and will last you for many, many meals to come. With aerospace-grade durability, you can enjoy cooking without things like sticking, flaking or scratching getting in your way.

Key features:

Oven safe up to 200 Degrees Fahrenheit.

Smart, low-profile pour sprouts.

Tough, tempered glass.

Convenient lids with dual-sized straining holes.

Edge-to-edge heating.

Will not scratch. EVER!

Also available at:

$479.28 at Amazon.

GreenPan Valencia Pro 4 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

$314.97 (usually $449.95) at GreenPan

With four pieces designed to last, this kit features an interchangeable lid that fits both the frying pan and skillet. It is also crafted with strengthened hard anodized aluminium for increased durability and scratch resistance. Plus, the sturdy base ensures superior induction efficiency - so you can brown, sear, and sauté without losing any heat!

Key features:

Interchangeable lid.

Strengthened hard anodized aluminum provides extra durability.

Scratch resistant.

Metal utensil safe.

Free of PFAS and PFOA.

Sleek, stainless steel handles.

Ninja ZeroStick Cookware 3 Piece Set

$199.99 (usually $599.95) at Ninja

If you're sick of your pans peeling and flaking, say hello to this Ninja of a cookware set. Combining plasma ceramic bonding with a unique non-stick coating, these pieces are dishwasher safe, scratch resistant and metal utensil safe. You can also pop them into the oven in heat up to 500 Degrees Fahrenheit, and onto any and all hob types - including induction.

Key features:

Plasma ceramic bonding with unique non-stick coating to stay flake and peel free.

Dishwasher safe.

Scratch resistant.

Metal utensil safe.

Oven safe up to 500 Degrees Fahrenheit.

Suitable for all hob types.

Also available at:

$599 at ebay.

What is the best non-stick cookware?

Non-stick cookware can be pricier but will save you money in the long run.

Whether you are a seasoned chef sizzling a steak or a beginner frying some eggs, good quality non-stick cookware is not only easier to clean than their stainless steel and cast iron counterparts, but it is lighter in weight and reduces food waste.

When shopping for non-stick cookware however it is important to note the difference between traditional non-stick cookware that is often made with PTFE (also known as Teflon) and ceramic non-stick cookware which is made with either a ceramic coating or glaze.

Usually, traditionally made non-stick cookware does last longer, however, some shoppers do prefer ceramic non-stick products because it's not standardly made with the same chemicals as traditional non-stick cookware.

Related articles