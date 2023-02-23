The best cookware brands to shop in Australia
Cosmic Cookware create aesthetically pleasing, high quality cookware that makes you want to fall back in love with cooking. They use safe materials that are non-toxic and non-stick, which makes clean up a dream. You can buy sets of their products to save cash and complete all of those stovetop essentials in one go.
Our pick: 5 piece Cosmo set, $439 (usually $477)
Tefal are a constant in most kitchen set ups and it’s easy to see why. For the past 60 years the brand has had a focus on creating accessible kitchenware that brings professional quality product right into your home. Get all of your kitchen needs in once place for reasonable prices.
Our pick: Prograde non-stick induction 5pc cookware set, $449.95
This cult luxury cookware brand are famous for their beautiful cast-iron kitchen pieces that come in a myriad of colourways to suit every home. The brand originated in 1925 and since then have grown and developed a dedicated following of cooking lovers thanks to their thoughtful designs.
Our pick: Signature cast iron round casserole pan, $610
Considered Australia’s largest cookware brands, Baccarat began with the desire to create quality cooking materials for professionals and non-professionals. They have since expanded to knives, cookware, accessories, bakeware and more and are now a staple in most Australian homes.
Our pick: Stone cookware 4 piece set, $149
Famous for their appliances such as their Artisan mixers, KicthenAid make cookware and baking must-haves that are so stylish you’ll want to leave them on the counter. Their cookware is underrated hero of the brand and uses non-stick coating for easy cleaning.
Our pick: Classic stainless steel 3 piece saucepan set, $180 (usually $364.95)
It’s affordable, it’s non-toxic, it’s sustainable and it’s chic. Greenpan was started to create quality cookware that won’t damage the planet or your bodies while you cook. They use ceramic technology to ensure their products are easy to clean and are PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium free.
Our pick: Greenlife soft grip 16 piece cookware set, $179.96 (usually $224.95)
LEAD IMAGE: Instagram /@lecreusetanz
