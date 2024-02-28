The best rice cookers 2024

Breville Smart Rice Cooker

from $189.95 at Breville

This smart rice cooker by Breville comes at a reasonable price and will cook your rice perfectly every time. With a 10-cup capacity, you can make up to 25 servings, making it much easier to cook for large events or for meal prep. The cooker has present functions including white rice, brown rice, sushi rice, soup, porridge, and cake—plus steaming functionality for additional cooking needs. With a 4.7 star rating out of 363 reviews on the Breville website, you can be sure your money is going on a household item that won't let you down.

Key features:

Can keep rice warm for up to 24 hours after cooking.

Many preset cooking functions.

Large capacity.

Finishing time can preset up to 15 hours for the perfectly timed meal.

Cooks more than just rice.

Available at:

$189.95 from Amazon

$189.95 from Breville

$199 from Myer

Tefal Easy Rice & Slow Cooker Plus

from $121.99 at Amazon

Again at a reasonable price, this rice cooker uses artificial intelligence to produce perfectly cooked rice. It makes everyday meals effortless with its easy-to-use features and smart design that also makes cleaning up super easy! The cooker has a whopping 11 cooking programs including white rice, jasmine rice, brown rice, glutinous rice, clay pot, congee, porridge/soup, slow cooking/stews (8 hours), steam, quick cooking, reheat and keep warm (12 hours)... basically, it has it all.

Key features:

Makes 10 cups of rice.

Dishwasher-safe removable parts for easy cleaning.

Comes with a measuring cup, rice spatula, soup spoon and steam basket.

Automatic adjustment of cooking time and temperature for best results.

Available at:

Kambrook Rice Express White Rice Cooker

from $42 at The Good Guys

If you don't want to spend more than $50 on a rice cooker but still want something that will get the job done, you're in luck, because we've found the perfect one! With very high reviews across all shopping sites, the Kambrook Rice Express is not only good at what it does but is also cheap... what more could you want? Don't think just because it's more affordable than others it doesn't do the same, check out this cooker's key features:

Key features:

Has a removable, non-stick bowl for easy cleaning.

5-cup capacity producing 10 cups of cooked rice.

Glass lid to keep an eye on your rice.

Will switch to Keep Warm once complete.

Available at:

Sunbeam Rice Cooker And Steamer

from $59 at The Good Guys

Though not LESS than $50, this rice cooker and steamer by Sunbeam is clearly still listed at an affordable price. With a sealed locking lid and a non-stick pan, the heat is distributed evenly throughout for perfectly cooked and separated rice every time. What's different about this rice cooker is that it comes with a removable steaming tray which allows you to cook your entire meal in one, if you please. The steaming tray works well for cooking vegetables and fish, both of which are great to add to your rice dishes.

Key features:

Sealed locking lid.

Removable steaming tray.

Keep warm mode.

Removable non-stick pan and condensation collector for easy cleaning.

Comes with a measuring cup, serving spoon and serving spoon holder.

Available at:

NutriBullet Everygrain Cooker

from $139 at The Good Guys

If you're looking for more than just a rice cooker, the NutriBullet Everygrain Cooker will cook everything from brown rice, white rice, quinoa, and oats, to perfection. The cooker has programmed functions and presets that will take the stress away from preparing grains using a normal saucepan. On top of this, it also features a steam function to cook food items such as veggies and fish to add to your meal.

Key features:

Delay start function.

Five Auto-Cook Programs (brown rice, white rice, quinoa, and more).

Keep warm feature.

Rice to water ratios are marked to cook your rice perfectly every time.

Available at:

Is it better to boil rice or use a rice cooker?

Rice cookers are arguably better when it comes to cooking rice. Though it is achievable to cook rice using a saucepan, a rice cooker ensures it is cooked perfectly every time. They also tend to be significantly easier to clean and since they are designed specifically for this need, you can be sure your rice won't get stuck to the bottom or be cooked incorrectly.

