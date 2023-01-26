All KitKat lovers are in for an Aussie treat with two new flavours that have landed in stores near you.
Walk don’t run as the new KitKat Smooth Hazelnut and KitKat Mint Cookies and Cream are now available.
Set to satisfy all chocolate lovers, KitKat Smooth Hazelnut does ‘nut’ disappoint with its iconic oven-baked wafer, filled with delicious, fudge-like hazelnut praline coated in irresistibly smooth chocolate.
The new KitKat Mint Cookies and Cream offers amaze-mint with every bite. This new ‘break’ is a delicious combo of two fan favourite flavours – filled with creamy mint and crunchy cookie pieces, combined with the iconic KitKat wafer and smooth milk chocolate.
Nestlé Marketing Manager Confectionery Shannon Wright said, “We’re excited to bring our KitKat fans this new range – to create truly indulgent ‘breaks’. The new Smooth Hazelnut marks the first Aussie KitKat with real nuts with delicious praline filling.
“We know chocolate lovers are seeking more indulgence and these new KitKat flavours offer just that. But don’t worry - we've kept the classic KitKat snap fans know and love from the number one chocolate bar*.”
The new KitKat is now available in-store across supermarkets and convenience retailers nationwide.