According to the post: “The survey aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on early childhood, asking everyone in the UK to have their say on raising the next generation.”

The post also revealed Kate wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty, while chatting with the kitchen staff about the importance of good, nutritious food for child development.

Photos from the official meet and greet showed the Duchess talking with some of the staff at Stockwell Gardens and serving food and drinks to the school’s youngsters.

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snaps, with one person writing: “Beautiful lovely and radiant duchess. She really made the student's day. Brilliant project.”

Another person stated: “Congratulations beautiful Duchess of Cambridge, your work is amazing.”

A third person added: “She’s really wonderful person.”

Kate’s adorable appearance comes after she recently dropped a subtle clue that she could be expecting, during an official visit to the Evelina children’s hospital.

While the Duchess cut a striking figure in a black Dolce and Gabanna boucle skirt suit, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was missing her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Given that swelling is a normal part of pregnancy, caused by additional blood and fluid, which affects 25 per cent on women, the move sent royal fans into overdrive.