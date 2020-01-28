Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed they needed to have a very candid conversation with their children: Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. getty

After joining some of the survivors, including Mala Tribich, 89, onstage to light candles to mark 75 years since Auschwitz was liberated, Kate spoke candidly about her brood.

"We were talking to the children about it earlier today. But we have to be, you know, for a six-year-old… the interpretation,” Kate told Mala, who had asked about her family.

Mala later told the publication the Duchess had asked her whether she discusses the subject of the Holocaust with schoolchildren.

"I said I speak about it in schools and she was asking what impact it has. It brings them closer to the history,” Mala said.

“I told her I follow her and her lovely children in the news and she said: 'I have told the children'. They have made them aware of it [the Holocaust]. I suppose she tells it in the measure that it’s applicable to that age," she added.

Kate and Wills’ appearance at the commemorative ceremony comes after it was revealed the royal couple are reportedly feeling the burden of royal responsibility.

Following the recent shock decision that saw Harry and Meghan opting to step back as royals for a life of freedom in Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now appear to have the weight of the world on their shoulders.

Royals expert Phil Dampier remarks that the parents of three will be expected to take on more royal responsibility than ever before.

“There’s now a lot of burden on them,” Phil said.