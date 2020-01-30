Prince William and Kate Middleton have never ruled out having baby number four, which has left many royal fans hoping they will announce another royal pregnancy soon. Getty

Given that swelling is a normal part of pregnancy, caused by additional blood and fluid, which affects 25 per cent on women, the move sent royal fans into overdrive.

Despite the subtle clue, Kensington Palace seemingly shut down the rumours, when it confirmed to Hello magazine that the absence of the gem-stone ring was for safety.

The palace stated that Kate needed to take off her accessories because she visited the children’s wards, and certain items can become safety and hygiene hazards.

The Duchess seemingly dropped a subtle clue that she could be expecting, during an official visit to the Evelina children’s hospital. Getty

But it’s not the first time the Duchess has removed her jewels for a hospital visit, because she also did so in 2018, when she spent time with children at Great Ormond Street.

During her visit to the children’s hospital, Kate also suffered from an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, which many speculated will infuriate the Queen.

As she got out of the car, the Duchess's Dolce & Gabbana skirt was caught by a gust of win and was blown into the air.

While the Duchess cut a striking figure in a black Dolce and Gabanna boucle skirt suit, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was missing her sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to hold down her tweed D&G skater skirt at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

The Marilyn Monroe moment came despite the Queen often encouraging Kate to have weights added to her skirts.

The Queen has never had such a moment as she slips $2 curtain weights inside the lining of her hand-made outfits.