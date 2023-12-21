Kate's fabulous white outfit was a hit! Getty Images

Kate's annual 'Together At Christmas' concert (2023)

Kate wore a monochromatic white suit for her third annual Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event. The Princess of Wales layered a long white coat by Chriss Kerr over a white top and pants by Holland Cooper, completing the ensemble with classic Van Cleef & Arpels earrings.

She was joined by her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and her husband, Prince William, at the event.

Kate donned a Self Portrait jacket for the promotional video. ITV

Kate promotes her Christmas concert (2023)

Along with her annual Christmas concert comes her yearly promotional teaser! This year, Kate wore a stunning Self-Portrait jacket that was embellished with pearls.

Kate favours Jenny Packham for formal events. Getty Images

Reception for the Diplomatic Corps (2023)

In 2023, Kate's Christmas wardrobe has favoured a lighter colour palette. She attended the 2023 Reception for Britain's Diplomatic Corps wearing a pale pink Jenny Packham gown, which she paired with the historic Queen Mary Lover's Knot tiara.

Kate walks with Louis at Sandringham. Getty Images

Christmas Day at Sandringham (2022)

This festive return to Sandringham after COVID was also the first time young Prince Louis joined his family on their famous "Christmas walk."

Attending mass at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on Christmas morning in 2022, Kate wore a green Alexander McQueen coat with a matching hat and brown suede boots.

Kate's bespoke Epinone coat dress. Getty Images

Kate's annual 'Together At Christmas' concert (2022)

Before the family enjoyed Christmas day together, Kate hosted her second Christmas carols concert at Westminster Abbey. She donned a burgundy ensemble with head-to-toe matching accessories to complement her Epinone coat dress.

Kate opted for bold colours in 2022, including this beautiful gown. Getty Images

Reception for the Diplomatic Corps (2022)

In 2022, King Charless III and Camilla, Queen Consort, hosted their first reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps. Due to COVID restrictions, the last reception had been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in December 2019.

For the occasion, Kate wore a shimmering red gown by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham, and the Lotus Flower Tiara.

In 2021, Kate wowed fans with a vibrant red ensemble. Getty Images

Kate was picture-perfect at her carols concert. Getty Images

Kate's annual 'Together At Christmas' concert (2021)

In 2021, Kate hosted her first-ever carol service. In honour of the special occasion, she wore a vibrant red coat dress with a festive bow detail.

Kate bundled up in a chic red coat. Getty Images

A trip to Cardiff at Christmas (2020)

While their annual mass at Sandringham was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, the Princess did spread Christmas cheer on a trip to Cardiff with Prince William. The pair travelled to Wales aboard the Royal Train, and spent the following day with locals.

Kate wore a scarlet red Alexander McQueen coat for the occasion, with a matching tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt and matching scarf.

Kate's fur-trimmed coat kept her warm for an outdoor event. Getty Images

Outdoor Christmas carols at Windsor Castle (2020)

Embracing social distancing, the Royals gathered (and stood several feet apart) at Windsor Castle for an outdoor Christmas carol performance in 2020. Kate wore an emerald green Catherine Walker coat, with Ralph Lauren suede boots and an Alexander McQueen clutch.

Kate donned grey and green in 2019. Getty Images

Christmas Day at Sandringham (2019)

Walking hand-in-hand with Princess Charlotte, Kate arrived at Sandringham in 2019 wearing a pale grey fur-trimmed coat, complete with a green fascinator, heels and clutch.

Kate's ensemble made a statement in 2019. Getty Images

Reception for the Diplomatic Corps (2019)

Kate wore Alexander McQueen to attend the 2019 Reception for Britain's Diplomatic Corps. The luxurious velvet gown was layered with a blue sash, which symbolised her Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order honour from the Queen, alongside her yellow brooch that signified the Royal Family Order.

Kate walks alongside Meghan Markle at Sandringham. Getty Images

Kate's headband was a favourite among royal fashion enthusiasts. Getty Images

Christmas Day at Sandringham (2018)

In 2018, Kate enjoyed the Christmas walk at Sandringham with Meghan Markle. She wore a crimson red coat dress with matching heels, but it was her Jane Taylor headband that royal fans really loved.

Kate looked festive in a tartan skirt. Getty Images

A Christmas party for Military Families (2018)

Going on to wear the skirt in years to come, Kate first debuted her tartan skirt by Emilia Wickstead as she attended a holiday party with Prince William. She paired the skirt with a cashmere black cardigan and black boots.

This Miu Miu coat was one of Kate's most iconic Christmas outfits. Getty Images

Christmas Day at Sandringham (2017)

Pregnant with Prince Louis, Kate wore a festive plaid coat by Miu Miu in 2017. She paired the coat with a fluffy black hat, black gloves, and suede heels.

Kate paired high-end with affordable fashion. Getty Images

Christmas Day at Sandringham (2016)

Kate made a statement with an affordable addition to her glamorous Hobbs London Coat, by adding a faux-fur burgundy trim from ASOS.

Spreading festive cheer through fashion! Getty Images

Attending a Heads Together holiday party (2016)

Kate embraced hues of red and green in this silk Vanessa Seward dress as she attended the holiday party for the charity Heads Together.

Kate's green ensemble was low-key compared to other years. Getty Images

Christmas Day at Sandringham (2015)

In 2015, Kate matched her fascinator to her hunter green coat. She paired the outfit with black boots and black gloves.

Attending the Anna Freud Centre holiday party (2015)

Kate wore a cheerful Alexander McQueen skirt-dress to attend the Anna Freud Centre holiday party in Islington, North London. While there, Kate took part in a drumming session with children - playing along to Queen's We Will Rock You‎ during a session on West African goatskin Djembe drums.

This tweed coat was a big hit with royal watchers. Getty Images

Christmas Day at Sandringham (2014)

As she enjoyed her annual Christmas walk alongside Prince William at Sandringham, Kate wore shades of brown with a tweed coat and hat by Lock & Co.

Kate re-wore this beautiful McQueen coat. Getty Images

Christmas Day at Sandringham (2013)

This was the second time Kate wore her stunning blue and green plaid coat by Alexander McQueen, combining the coat with a festive green fascinator and black suede boots and gloves.

Kate makes her formal debut at Sandringham following her wedding. Getty Images

Christmas Day at Sandringham (2011)

For her first official Christmas at Sandringham as a member of the Royal family, Kate opted for a sleek mulberry-coloured ensemble, with a coat and velvet hat by Jane Corbett.

Kate attends a holiday party with William. Getty Images

Charity holiday party with Prince William (2010)

Following their engagement, Kate accompanied Prince William to a Christmas reception in aid of the Teenager Cancer Trust at the Thursford Collection. It was one of her first formal holiday events.