Royal Collection Trust staff add the finishing touches to a Christmas tree in St George's Hall. Getty

Taken from Windsor Great Park, the tree stands at 25-feet tall and features thousands of lights and baubles.

This year the tree was topped by a specially commissioned sparkling Garter Star.

The star marking the 675th anniversary of the Order of the Garter on top of the Christmas tree in St George's Hall. Getty

The star commemorated the anniversary, alongside coronation-themed decorations to celebrate this year.

The Garter Star also tops the tree that stands in one of the most elaborate rooms in the caste, the Crimson Drawing Room.

The Crimson Drawing Room is part of the Semi-State Rooms that were created as private apartments for George IV. These rooms are still used by members of the Royal Family for official entertaining.

These rooms are also open to visitors over the winter months.

Royal Collection Trust staff add the finishing touches to a table in the Waterloo Chamber. Getty

The 160-foot-long dining table located in the Waterloo Chamber is laid with porcelain tableware from the Garter Service.

The Garter Service occurs each June at Windsor Castle and is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Royal calendar.

The festive display is open to the public until January 1.

On select dates during December, local schools and community choirs perform carols beneath the Christmas tree in St George's Hall.

A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff adds finishing touches to a Christmas tree in the St George's Hall. Getty

The royal family have various traditions this time of year, including their annual walk to church on Christmas Day.

They also have an annual lunch at Sandringham House and watch the Christmas speech broadcast, this year given by King Charles.

Christmas at Windsor Castle has been an annual tradition for the royal family for years...

The Royal Collection Trust even have proof of Queen Victoria's Christmas Tree from 1850.

Take a look back on the Windsor Castle Christmas tree over the years.

Windsor Castle Christmas Tree 2022

Windsor Castle Christmas tree in St Georges Hall in 2022. Getty

Windsor Castle Christmas Tree 2021

Windsor Castle Christmas tree in St Georges Hall in 2021. Getty

Windsor Castle Christmas Tree 2019

Windsor Castle Christmas tree in St Georges Hall in 2019. Getty

Windsor Castle Christmas Tree 2018

Windsor Castle Christmas tree in St Georges Hall in 2018. Getty

Windsor Castle Christmas Tree 1850