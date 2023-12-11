The official Christmas card for 2023. The Royal Family

In the image, King Charles is wearing the Imperial State Crown, complimented by his coronation tunic and the robe of estate.

His wife is seen wearing Queen Mary's Crown.

Unfortunately for royal watchers, only friends, family and colleagues will be sent a Christmas card from the pair in the mail.

The official Christmas card for 2022. The Royal Family

This is the King's second official Christmas card since becoming King.

In 2022, the image chosen was captured by Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games on September 3rd, just five days before Her Majesty passed away.

The royals were seen coordinating in red and green outfits, with Camilla opting for a forest-coloured midi coat with contrasting red trim and brown knee-high boots. King Charles was seen wearing a tartan kilt and red socks.

When the Christmas card photograph for 2022 was taken they were seen enjoying the celebrations along with Charles’ sister, Princess Anne. Getty

When the photograph was taken they were seen enjoying the celebrations along with Charles’ sister, Princess Anne.

The late Queen was planning to attend the gathering on that day but unfortunately canceled due to mobility problems.

The Queen spent numerous summers in Scotland where she enjoyed long walks and games as well as the Braemar Games. The Braemar Games was cancelled for two years running due to the COVID pandemic and returned after this hiatus in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch Britain has ever seen, with 70 years on the throne. Getty

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch Britain has ever seen, with 70 years on the throne.

She is survived by her four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her Majesty had eight grandchildren when she died: Prince William, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice of York, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Harry, Zara Phillips, Prince Eugenie of York and James, Viscount Severn.

She also had 13 great-grandchildren - the youngest being Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's second baby boy Ernest who was born in June 2023.