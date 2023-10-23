Augie and his dad. Instagram

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack's son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - with the adorable nickname Augie - was born 9 February 2021, making him now two years old.

August's middle name, Philip, is a tribute to Prince Philip, Eugenie's grandfather and Queen Elizabeth's husband.

His first name however, honours Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, who was born Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel.

August is currently 12th in the line of the succession to the British throne.

A family photo before the birth of Ernest. Instagram

For August's first birthday, Eugenie posted this adorable family photo captioned, "Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙"

Despite being so young, August has already attended many royals events...

He watched the 2022 Trooping the Colour event and made his royal debut at the 2022 Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant a few days later.

Hugs for mum! Instagram

Eugenie is a patron to a number of charitable organisations, and hopes August will follow in her footsteps.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Eugenie said, "my son is going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he, everything is for them."

"Every decision we now make has to be for August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."

Baby Ernest Instagram

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack's second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank was born on 30 May 2023, making him now almost five months old.

Ernest was named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and Eugenie's Grandpa Ronald.

Ernest is currently 13th in the line of the succession to the British throne.

Ernest and his big brother, August. Instagram

Eugenie's pregnancy was announced in January 2023 in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer," the palace said.

"The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother."