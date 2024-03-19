Trooping the Colour is an annual event that celebrates the birthday of the reigning Sovereign. Getty

Each and every year Trooping the Colour is one of the most anticipated events on the royal calendar given it is one of the few public events where the entire family congregates together in public.

It has been almost three months since the working royals were last spotted together during their annual walk to Christmas Day Service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on December 25.

Shortly after both King Charles and the Princess of Wales revealed they were receiving treatment for cancer and an undisclosed health condition respectively.

Whilst the King has only taken sporadic leave since his announcement, his daughter-in-law is on an extended period of leave until sometime after Easter.

It is unclear whether King Charles will ride on a horse or in a carriage in 2024. Getty

In June 2023 for his first Trooping the Colour since becoming King, Charles saddled up on a stunning black mare for his ceremonial role as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army.

It was the first time since 1986 that a monarch had ridden on horseback for the parade. And while the move was applauded at the time, it is unclear whether he will ride once more, or even attend considering his cancer diagnosis.

"There are a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list," a source shared with the Daily Mail in March, adding that the 75-year-old was "determined to attend,"

Buckingham Palace has previously confirmed to PEOPLE that all options, including the King traveling via carriage and not horseback were being considered.

The royal children have oftened been photographed pulling many delightful facial expressions at the annual event. Getty

As for the Princess of Wales, the mother of three's attendance is still unconfirmed and looking unlikely after the official event website removed reference to the royal, who has attended every year since her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

One thing is for sure though - at least some members of the royal family will be reunited on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour in 2024.

The Princess of Wales was a vision in green at Trooping the Colour in 2023. Getty

What is Trooping the Colour?

Traditionally, the monarch travels down The Mall (a ceremonial route and roadway) via horseback towards Buckingham Palace in a royal procession alongside infantry troops with differing colours that distinguish one regiment from another via horse.

The procession includes Irish Guards, the 1st Battalion, and over 1200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division as well as Army musicians and hundreds of horses.

After the procession, the monarch receives a royal salute, and inspects their troops, and the Royal Horse Artillery before selecting one guard to 'troop its colour' through the ranks.

There is then a 41-gun salute and a flyover of Buckingham Palace by the Royal Air Force flypast that marks the end of the parade.