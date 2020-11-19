Getty

Spreading the Yuletide cheer, the Cambridges hosted a party for military families in 2018.

Little Archie sure stole the show as the Sussexes celebrated their first Christmas as a family of three last year.

Prince William dressed up for the occasion back in 1987, even donning a helmet!

Princess Charlotte was cute as a button, mesmerised by a candy cane at the 2016 church service.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie clearly made Santa's nice list in 1997. The sisters left the Sandringham church service laden with presents.

One must put one's muscles into it! William, the Queen and Charles watched George make a pudding in 2019.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, invited sick kids to meet one of Santa's reindeers in 2019. Aww!

At a 1992 gala, Princess Diana studiously avoids disguised pollies' Jeffrey Archer and Denis Healey's presence.

The Duchess of Cambridge jollied along preschool kids picking out a special tree last year.

The Queen delivering her Christmas message in 2014, cuts a festive figure.

Prince Harry in character as a shepherd for a nativity play in 1988.

In 1943, Princess Elizabeth boosts wartime morale on the home front, assuming the title role in panto production of Aladdin at Windsor castle, opposite her sister, Margaret.

Eugenie, Beatrice and their mum, Sarah, Duchess of York, put in their requests to Santa at a charity bash back in 1999.

In 1990, William and Harry took Saint Nick's sleigh for a spin. "On Dasher, on Dancer..."

Young Princess Elizabeth sent cards for Christmas in 1942 to Grenadier guards fighting in World War II.

He comes bearing light in 2006, the village of Ashover in Derbyshire invited Prince Charles to turn on their Christmas lights.

Her majesty received posies from one of Santa's helpers at the 2014 Christmas Day service.

No white Christmas here! Prince Harry donned Mrs Claus braids and a Santa hat while serving with troops in Afghanistan in 2012.

'Tis the season... to give back. Meghan made decorations with nursing home residents in London's Twickenham in 2018. Bless!

Camilla inspects Father Christmas' cheery transport upgrade in 2012

Charles and Camilla's 2017 Christmas card adorned their glittering tree at Clarence house

Prince William accepted gifts from a myriad of well wishers as he arrived at the Christmas service in 1997.

The Queen reads with her sons, Princes Andrew and Edward, as part of her Yuletide message to her beloved Commonwealth in 1971.

Better not pout, Charles - Santa's about! He and Camilla met the jolly old fellow before turning on the lights in Cornwall in 2012

Charles and Diana doted on wee William, celebrating his first Christmas in 1982. Aww!

The Queen and the Queen mother were rockin' around the Christmas tree at Buckingham Palace in 1998.

No nerves here! The Queen was a picture of poise while delivering her inaugural Christmas broadcast in 1952.

Camilla seemed to be giving this portly gentleman quite a ticking off at a horsey event in 2012. Bah, humbug - but one is amused!

There's no mistaking whose bauble this is - it's her tree's crowning glory!

The Queen gets into the spirit in 2018, adorning a public tree in London.

Always a royal rebel, Diana ditched the traditional red and green dress code for the 1987 Church service at Windsor castle.