The royals walking to church on Christmas morning. Getty Images

“[Fergie] said that you had to change like eight times a day and that she got, well she didn’t say she got fed up but that it was very tiring,” adds Angela.

“Christmas eve is full black tie and, and its the middle of winter black tie and cocktail dresses in the middle of winter, well I know the palaces are heated but who wants to do that, when you’ve got kids.

“I think it would be very challenging. I can see why people want to bunk off that occasion cause it’s a bit too proper.”

The Queen has lots of annual traditions at Christmas. Getty Images

However, these proper traditions may not last forever.

“You never know, Charles when he becomes king he might change it or soften it,” says Angela.

“And certainly William will, I don’t think William would have the Christmas his grandmother has and that’s great there will be evolution, but at the moment it’s very strict and formal.”

To hear more about how the royals, spend their Christmas and the unusual traditions they follow, listen to this week’s podcast here…