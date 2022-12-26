King Charles paid a touching tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth in his first Christmas speech as monarch. Getty

“My mother’s belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people and it is one which I share with my whole heart,” Charles said.

“It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around them.”

“This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society.”

“We see it in the selfless dedication of our armed forces and emergency services who work tirelessly to keep us all safe, and who performed so magnificently as we mourned the passing of our late Queen,” Charles continued.

“We see it in our health and social care professionals, our teachers and indeed all those working in public service, whose skill and commitment are at the heart of our communities.”

“And at this time of great anxiety and hardship, be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm, we see it in the humanity of people throughout our nations and the Commonwealth who so readily respond to the plight of others,” Charles said.

The King was also extremely progressive during his speech, mentioning multiple different religions as well as those who don’t believe in any faith at all. Getty

And that’s where the progressive element of Charles’ speech came in; he mentioned multiple different religions.

“Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurudwaras, have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year.”

The King then went on to say that no matter what religious beliefs people hold, Christmas is about coming together and allowing good to triumph over evil.

“While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief,” Charles said.

“So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future.”

“Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always. With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light,” the King concluded.