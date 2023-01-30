Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with the Early Years Advisory Group at Windsor Castle Getty

Kate reveals that the plan is to start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why it is important to shape the people we will become in adulthood.

To help launch the new campaign, Kate will be joined by a group of experts, research as well as famous faces.

Kate continued in her letter, “I urge everyone reading this, to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children.

"Because healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future."

Kate revealed the new project during a recent meeting at Windsor Castle where she met with a panel of eight academics.