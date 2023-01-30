Kate Middleton has released a heartfelt letter ahead of the launch of a new awareness campaign that educates about the ‘critical importance of our early childhood’.
Princess Kate wrote, “During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate – faster than any other time of our lives. Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that young age, shape the rest of our lives."
WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton dance with locals in Belize
“It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.
"But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. I am absolutely determined that this long-term campaign is going to change that”.
Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with the Early Years Advisory Group at Windsor Castle
Getty
Kate reveals that the plan is to start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why it is important to shape the people we will become in adulthood.
To help launch the new campaign, Kate will be joined by a group of experts, research as well as famous faces.
WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton wow crowds at the Top Gun: Maverick London premiere
Kate continued in her letter, “I urge everyone reading this, to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children.
"Because healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future."
Kate revealed the new project during a recent meeting at Windsor Castle where she met with a panel of eight academics.