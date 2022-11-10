The last time Meghan and Kate were seen together was when the royals, along with their husbands, greeted mourners who travelled to Windsor to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II Getty

The royal expert went on to suggest that the request "makes sense".

"In Meghan's eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance."

He claimed that the Sussex camp are yet to receive a response from the Princess of Wales.

The last time Meghan and Kate were seen together was when the royals, along with their husbands, greeted mourners who travelled to Windsor to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Tensions between the duchesses have been reportedly high since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties.

When the Sussexes sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their now-infamous interview, the former actress spoke of a particularly turbulent time between the sisters-in-law.

Meghan alleged to Oprah that a years-old rumour that she made Kate cry over a flower girl dress was actually completely fabricated; in fact, it was the other way around.

"A few days before the wedding she was upset about something... and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," the Suits alum claimed.

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something not only I didn't do, but happened to me."

