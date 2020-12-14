Have you spotted it yet? Getty

If you zoom in to the tree behind Kate and Wills, you will see a Christmas tree decked out in – no not baubles – tiny crowns. Yes, like the Queen's.

@tomandlorenzo put it best on Twitter when they wrote, “I just noticed that the trees outside Windsor Castle have little crown ornaments, which is a hilarious flex on the Queen’s part.”

And that’s not the only humble brag Her Majesty has up her sleeve.

If you look past little George (second from left) whipping up some Christmas pudding, you'll see a tree decked out with crowns, thrones and corgis. How fun! Getty

Last year, when photos of Prince George making a Christmas pudding were released, fans were granted an even better view of one of the monarch’s trees.

As well as those hilarious crowns, the tree is also home to throne ornaments and miniature corgis. The Queen is unashamedly flaunting her brand and we are so here for it.

Though, considering she has a 20-foot tall tree at her disposal, it’s no surprise Her Majesty is incorporating some novelty space-fillers into her decorations.

Check out the 20-foot tall tree at Windsor! Royal Collection Trust via @scobie on Twitter

That’s right, among six trees in the Queen’s gallery is a 20-foot tall Norwegian Spruce.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared a photo of the mammoth spruce on Twitter, writing, “Staff helped decorate this 20-foot Norwegian Spruce for the Queen and Prince Philip’s first Windsor Christmas since 1987.”

Indeed, due to COVID-19, this year marks the first time in 32-years that the Queen and Phillip will be forgoing their annual Christmas festivities in Sandringham in favour of celebrating at Windsor castle.

But at least the royals have some quirky decorations to lift their spirits!