Getty

Alessandra Rich, 2023

Princess Catherine exuded elegance at Windsor Castle's Garter Day. The waist-hugging Alessandra Rich dress bore a ruched shoulder and high neckline, perfectly balancing the bias-cut hemline.

Getty

Royal fans were quick to spot the outfit's similarity to one Princess Diana wore for Royal Ascot on June 15 1988. With an almost-identical silhouette, matching pearl earrings, exact shoe match and black and white polka dot pattern, the homage to her late mother-in-law did not go unnoticed.

Getty

Andrew Gn, 2023

At the 2023 Trooping the Colour, Kate wowed fans in a beautifully-tailored Andrew Gn dress. The monochromatic green dress was complemented with bejewelled buttons and a matching green Phillip Treacy hat.

Getty

Alexander McQueen, 2023

Catherine seems to be a fan of monochromatics! Looking stunning in salmon, she visited The Foundling Museum in London wearing a smart three-piece Alexander McQueen suit - which she also wore in 2022. The look was accented with a white, pearl-embellished belt and matching pumps.

Getty

Suzannah London, 2023

On a charity visit, the Princess donned a silk crepe shirt dress from Suzannah London. The emerald piece neatly pin-tucked at the waist and shoulders for an uber-flattering effect. She paired the simple outfit with a classic pair of Chanel slingbacks.

Getty

Elie Saab, 2023

A daytime Cinderella! Princess Catherine stunned at the Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The sheer, sparkling Elie Saab dress featured a high neckline with pussy-bow detailing and long flowing skirts.

Getty

Alexander McQueen, 2023

Kate wore a sharply-tailored Alexander McQueen coat when visiting the University of Leeds in January. Paired with a cream maxi dress, brown knee-high Gianvito Rossi boots and a coat-matching green bag, she was truly smartly dressed when speaking on her 'Shaping Us' campaign.

Getty

Roksanda Brigitte, 2022

The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous at Wimbledon. The custom marigold yellow dress featured a softly pleated skirt and statement bow shoulder - appropriately sunny for the sunny occasion.

Getty

Christopher Kane, 2021

Princess Catherine opted for a bold red number while launching The Forward Trust's latest campaign. Dressed in a bright red turtleneck and matching pleated skirt, the look looked both flattering and effortless.

Getty

Catherine Walker, 2021

One can never go wrong with a sharply-tailored coat dress. This powder blue Catherine Walker ensemble was a true standout on the Princess. With crisp shoulder pads, a clean-cut double-breasted collar, and a pin-tucked waistline, this look was truly stunning.

Getty

Catherine Walker/Alessandra Rich, 2020

To commence the royal tour of Ireland, Catherine opted for an on-the-nose, all-green outfit. Her emerald Catherine Walker coat matched her padded headband, while her bright green Alessandra Rich dress peeked through as she descended the plane stairs.

Getty

Dolce & Gabbana, 2019

Doesn't Catherine look gorgeous in green? She wore a green, figure-hugging dress to Wimbledon in 2019. Accented with gold buttons, pin-tucked puff sleeves and a bow-detail neckline completed the piece.

Getty

Catherine Walker, 2018

On Christmas Day in 2018, Kate wore a signature coat dress paired with a stunning halo band headpiece by Jane Taylor. She complemented the look with a half-updo.

Alexander McQueen, 2016

Did someone say nautical chic? Princess Catherine embraced the sailing look with a McQueen pencil skirt and matching blouse. Ready to set sail on her visit to Portsmouth.

Getty

Alexander McQueen, 2015

When visiting The Anna Freud Centre in London, Kate wore a bright red Alexander McQueen dress. Hitting just above the knee, the pleated skirt is contrasted with a clean, long sleeve upper.

Getty

Jenny Packham, 2011

A classic Kate silhouette! This gorgeous canary yellow Jenny Packham dress emphasised the then-Duchesses' sunny appearance while arriving in Canada.