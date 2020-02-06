Jessica Simpson has admitted to having an "emotional affair" with Johnny Knoxville during her marriage to Nick Lachey.

Writing in her candid memoir Open Book, the star confessed that she formed an intense bond with her former co-star while they were filming the 2005 film, Dukes of Hazzard.

“I could share my deepest authentic thoughts with him, and he didn’t roll his eyes at me. He actually liked that I was smart and embraced my vulnerabilities,” Jess, 39, wrote.

“He believed in me and made me feel I could do anything.”

Jess was married to Nick Lachey at the time, and although she says the pair never got physical, she became emotionally close to Johnny, something she wrote felt like a "betrayal".

“First off, we were both married, so this wasn’t going to get physical,” she wrote.

“But to me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical one. It’s funny, I know, because I had placed such an emphasis on sex by not having it before marriage. After I actually had sex, I understood that the emotional part was what mattered.”

She divulged, “Johnny and I had that, which seemed far more of a betrayal to my marriage than sex.”

Simpson and Lachey divorced in 2005 after seven years together and three years of marriage.