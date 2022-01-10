I'm a Celeb 2019 winner Richard Reid (pictured) has revealed his top picks for an All Stars return. Ten

It comes after both Dancing with the Stars and MasterChef adopted the all-stars concept.

So who’ll make a comeback? When approached for comment, 2019’s winner and New Idea columnist Richard Reid reveals he wouldn’t hesitate to head back into the jungle.

“This is the first I’m hearing of it, so clearly my email invitation went straight to my spam folder! But if they did ask, it would take me less than a red-hot second to pull on my khaki shorts and hiking boots, and hit the road,” he tells New Idea.

“No word of a lie, I’m A Celeb was the single most exciting thing that ever happened to me and I’d love the chance to reclaim my jungle crown. “I would think all of the past winners would be invited, right? Then maybe round out the camp with a few fan faves … or at least mine!”'

Miguel Maestre (left) and Shane Warne are jungle favourites. Ten

Richard Reid's top picks for the All Stars season

MIGUEL MAESTRE

“If anybody could turn tasteless rice and beans into a culinary creation, it’s the Spanish Bull. What you see is what you get with Miguel – he’s a total stud in the jungle trials, but a total teddy bear when you need a shoulder to cry on. However, he’s a fierce competitor.”

SHANE WARNE

“Such a legend! I love the fact Shane knows exactly who he is and doesn’t give a rip what anybody thinks. He’s fearless (except for spiders!) and undeniably has that winning mentality. Plus, I’d get plenty of pillow talk about his fling with Liz Hurley!”

Justin Lacko (left) and Maureen McCormick (right) would bring the entertainment factor. Ten

JUSTIN LACKO

“I would want everyone from my season to come, but Justin is a savage when it comes to winning! He holds the record for the most trials, winning food to feed the camp. Yes, he can be a bit of a diva, but when you’ve got six-pack abs, a killer smile and bring home the bacon, he’s a diva I want by my side.”

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Justin Lacko has a meltdown over stolen chapstick (Story continues below)

MAUREEN MCCORMICK



“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia! This chick had all of Australia wondering: ‘Is she pretending to have a screw loose or does she actually need a screwdriver?’ She was deliciously wacky, whimsical and kookier than a box full of rabid clowns. We may have been separated at birth.”

Could Rhonda Burchmore be back? Ten

RHONDA BURCHMORE

“She’s the full package: all legs and a stomach of steel! She gobbled up every maggot-filled milkshake and slimy eyeball like it was yummy French pastry. She’s tough as a two-dollar steak with a heart of gold. Who doesn’t love a juicy showbiz story around a campfire?”

