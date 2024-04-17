The season seven judges. Foxtel

How to apply for The Great Australian Bake Off?

Applying for The Great Australian Bake Off is easy! If you are over the age of 16 and an Australian citizen or permanent resident, you are eligible.

Applications opened on April 15, 2024. The casting notice released reads:

"Casting all Star Bakers!. Are you passionate about pastry? Does your sponge rise to the challenge?

"From biscuits to bread, pies to pavlovas, are you ready to throw on your apron and step into the Bake Off Shed? The Great Australian Bake Off is back and on the hunt for Australia’s next best amateur baker!

"If you are keen to put your signature spin on some classic bakes, test your technical skills and create mouth-watering ‘showstoppers’ for our expert judges to enjoy, we want to hear from you.

"Don’t forget to upload photos of your best sweet and savoury dishes as well as an intro video with your application. On your marks….get set….APPLY!!!!!"

