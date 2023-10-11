Artist Andrea Huelin painted a portrait of Cal and entered it into the 2023 Archibald Prize. Getty

Her agency Token Artists also released a statement of their own after the news of her death was made public, revealing that Cal had passed away peacefully "surrounded by family and friends after a short illness at Royal Alfred Hospital in Sydney."

"Cal's generosity, talent, and friendship have been constants in the Australian comedy scene for the last twenty years. Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans, and peers and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community," the statement read.

"Cal was probably best known as a stand-up comedian who appeared at the Melbourne Comedy Festival 14 times and was a member of its board. Most recently, she co-hosted The Great Australian Bake Off for Foxtel alongside Natalie Tran, which was in production when Cal was first admitted to hospital," the statement continued.

Cal is survived by her husband Chris and son Digby. They have asked for privacy during this sad time.

Shortly after news of her sudden and unexpected death broke, tributes came pouring in, many taking to the comments section of the Instagram announcement to share their condolences.

"I can't even comprehend this right now. The most divine, radiant person who I have watched, admired, and worked alongside. This is heartbreaking. So much love to her husband, son, and family. This is a very very sad day," wrote Shaynna Blaze.

"May her colorful energy and bright light continue in her memory," penned Melissa Leong.

Cal was filming a new series of The Great Australian Bake Off prior to being admitted to hospital. Getty

"Unbelievable. She was beautiful in every way. An amazing talent, such a quick brain, and so much style and taste. This hurts so hard. Sending big love to Chris, Digby, and family," Rhys Darby commented.

"My heart is broken for her family and for everyone that has ever met her because she was amazing. Today is a terrible day," shared Urzila Carlson.

"Completely heartbreaking news. Cal was the most kind and beautiful soul. Sending all our love to her family," Nazeem Hussain also wrote.

Wendy Moore, Foxtel's Group Group General Manager for Lifestyle also shared in her sadness in a statement to news.com.au.

"We are all completely devastated to loose such an amazing, vibrant person. Cal joined our Bake-Off cast last year and instantly brought her unique sparkle to the show."

"Her professionalism, work ethic, and genuine heart-warming humour instantly made her a favourite amongst cast and crew, as well as the Australian audience. We will all miss her so much, and our hearts go out to her family and friends."

