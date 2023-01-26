Matt Evans’ character, Theo Poulos, is no stranger to having relationships on the show Seven

Matt says, “They will basically get you into the room and you talk about what you are comfortable with, what you’re not comfortable with, [and teach] the simple things [like] asking permission before you touch each other”.

“You’re touching each other’s hands, shoulders, things like that. And then we’ll do basic things of [going] through…where you like to be touched, and not like to be touched”.

“It’s pretty essential, and it’s a very good thing to have.”

The cast also completes a sheet where they can list how comfortable they are when it comes to different actions.

The actor also reveals that the cast are able to add or remove actions from the script after chatting with their scene partner.

"A lot of the time, you’ll probably chat with your partner about it beforehand, [saying],'Hey, if there’s a kiss scripted here, we could do that’.

"Or sometimes if it’s not scripted, you might want to put one in there just for effect, and you can talk to each other about that. It definitely makes it a lot easier,” he says.