Matt has played Theo Poulos since September 2021. Seven

"Obviously I have plans when it comes to moving to the US and giving the States a go and seeing what I can do over there," he says.

"I have a great agent and everything set up there, so that was always [the plan], otherwise I feel like I would be wondering 'what if?'"

When it comes to Matt's dream co-star, he has his sights set on working alongside Hollywood heavyweight Jason Bateman on a romantic comedy.

"He's my all-time favourite. I am obsessed with him, he's so funny. I would really like to work with him in a romcom situation. That's kind of a big thing for me," he says.

Matt with his Home and Away co-star Ada Nicodemou. Instagram

"I'm really into rom coms and stuff like that. Some of my favourite people are the leading man who's really charming but still really funny."

Despite aiming for international success, Matt admits even the thought of saying goodbye to his Summer Bay family makes him emotional.

"I still feel so comfortable and at home on Home and Away. There's already that anxiety building in me of leaving the place and having to go and fend for my self and [I'm thinking]: 'What if I never work again?'" he says.

"I'm definitely for the next few years happy to be playing Theo."

"It's the perfect place for me to have learnt how to act." Seven

While he's undeniably destined for mammoth overseas stardom, Matt, who joined the cast in September 2021, has found his Home and Away experience invaluable.

"It's the perfect place for me to have learnt how to act. It's a great training ground for me and I think it's exactly what I needed before I move on to anything else," he says.

"Getting a small amount of takes and having to be spot on and know your words; I think you gain a different sort of respect for everybody involved when you're there and you're doing it."

Matt says being on the Home and Away set doesn't feel like work. Seven

Matt has had a slew of jobs before, from working in warehouses and bars to teaching music to kids. But playing Theo on Home and Away has given him job satisfaction like never before.

"It was the first time I [resonated with] that phrase 'you never have to work a day in your life if you do what you enjoy'. That was the first time I've ever felt that in my life. I was like 'I really love my life'," he gushes.

"Even though I have to put in the work and work hard for this job, I'm just really enjoying my life."

This story was originally published on our sister site TV WEEK.